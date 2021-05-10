COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Local Deployment
Cloud Deployment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Commercial
Government
Military
BFSI
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
OPTEX Security
Urmet
Digital Security Controls
NOLOGO
GEZE
Chubb
PANASONIC
CP Electronics
RWE
RISCO
HELVAR
CIAS Electronica
China H4 Investment
American Dynamics
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS)?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Local Deployment
2.3 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Commercial
2.4.2 Government
2.4.3 Military
2.4.4 BFSI
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Players
3.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Regions
4.1 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Countries
7.2 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Forecast
10.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 OPTEX Security
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.1.3 OPTEX Security Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 OPTEX Security News
11.2 Urmet
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.2.3 Urmet Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Urmet News
11.3 Digital Security Controls
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.3.3 Digital Security Controls Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Digital Security Controls News
11.4 NOLOGO
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.4.3 NOLOGO Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 NOLOGO News
11.5 GEZE
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.5.3 GEZE Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 GEZE News
11.6 Chubb
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.6.3 Chubb Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Chubb News
11.7 PANASONIC
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered
11.7.3 PANASONIC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 PANASONIC News
….continued
