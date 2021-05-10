COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Local Deployment

Cloud Deployment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Commercial

Government

Military

BFSI

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

OPTEX Security

Urmet

Digital Security Controls

NOLOGO

GEZE

Chubb

PANASONIC

CP Electronics

RWE

RISCO

HELVAR

CIAS Electronica

China H4 Investment

American Dynamics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS)?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Local Deployment

2.2.2 Local Deployment

2.3 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Commercial

2.4.2 Government

2.4.3 Military

2.4.4 BFSI

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Players

3.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Regions

4.1 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Countries

7.2 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 OPTEX Security

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.1.3 OPTEX Security Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 OPTEX Security News

11.2 Urmet

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.2.3 Urmet Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Urmet News

11.3 Digital Security Controls

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.3.3 Digital Security Controls Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Digital Security Controls News

11.4 NOLOGO

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.4.3 NOLOGO Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 NOLOGO News

11.5 GEZE

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.5.3 GEZE Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 GEZE News

11.6 Chubb

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.6.3 Chubb Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Chubb News

11.7 PANASONIC

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Product Offered

11.7.3 PANASONIC Network Intrusion Detection System (NIDS) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 PANASONIC News

….continued

