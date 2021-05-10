COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On Premise
Cloud-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Manufacturing
BFSI
Healthcare
Aerospace & Defense
Telecom
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
SAP
Infor
IBM
JETCAM
Plex Systems Inc
Software Connect
Oracle
Deacom
Sage
MIE Solutions
Workday
Sage
Oracle
Microsoft
Kronos
Epicor
Totvs
Kronos
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On Premise
2.2.2 On Premise
2.3 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Manufacturing
2.4.2 BFSI
2.4.3 Healthcare
2.4.4 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.5 Telecom
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software by Players
3.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software by Regions
4.1 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software by Countries
7.2 Europe Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Forecast
10.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 SAP
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.1.3 SAP Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 SAP News
11.2 Infor
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.2.3 Infor Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Infor News
11.3 IBM
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.3.3 IBM Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 IBM News
11.4 JETCAM
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.4.3 JETCAM Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 JETCAM News
11.5 Plex Systems Inc
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.5.3 Plex Systems Inc Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Plex Systems Inc News
11.6 Software Connect
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.6.3 Software Connect Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Software Connect News
11.7 Oracle
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.7.3 Oracle Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Oracle News
11.8 Deacom
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.8.3 Deacom Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Deacom News
11.9 Sage
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.9.3 Sage Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Sage News
11.10 MIE Solutions
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Product Offered
11.10.3 MIE Solutions Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 MIE Solutions News
11.11 Workday
11.12 Sage
11.13 Oracle
11.14 Microsoft
11.15 Kronos
11.16 Epicor
11.17 Totvs
11.18 Kronos
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of On Premise
Table 7. Major Players of Cloud-based
Table 8. Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 9. Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global Materials Requirements Planning (MRP) Software Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
….continued
