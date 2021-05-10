COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Marketing Localization Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Marketing Localization Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Marketing Localization Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Marketing Localization Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud -Based

Web-based

Segmentation by end users: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large Enterprises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lilt

Lingo24

ABBYY

Morningside Translations

AMPLEXOR International

Hownd

DAC

Acclaro

Language Connect

applingua

Telenav

wintranslation

Enago (Crimson Interactive)

Ezeeworld

Tethras

Smartling

TextMaster

OmniLingua Worldwide

Wordbank Denver

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Marketing Localization Service market size by key regions/countries, type and end users, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Marketing Localization Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marketing Localization Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marketing Localization Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Marketing Localization Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Marketing Localization Service?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Marketing Localization Service Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Marketing Localization Service Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud -Based

2.3 Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Marketing Localization Service Segment by End Users

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users

2.5.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth Rate by End Users (2015-2020)

3 Global Marketing Localization Service by Players

3.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Marketing Localization Service by Regions

4.1 Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Marketing Localization Service by Countries

7.2 Europe Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Forecast

10.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by End Users

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Lilt

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Lilt Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Lilt News

11.2 Lingo24

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Lingo24 Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Lingo24 News

11.3 ABBYY

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.3.3 ABBYY Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 ABBYY News

11.4 Morningside Translations

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Morningside Translations Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Morningside Translations News

11.5 AMPLEXOR International

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.5.3 AMPLEXOR International Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 AMPLEXOR International News

11.6 Hownd

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.6.3 Hownd Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Hownd News

11.7 DAC

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.7.3 DAC Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 DAC News

11.8 Acclaro

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered

11.8.3 Acclaro Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

….….Continued

