COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Marketing Localization Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Marketing Localization Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Marketing Localization Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Marketing Localization Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud -Based
Web-based
Segmentation by end users: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lilt
Lingo24
ABBYY
Morningside Translations
AMPLEXOR International
Hownd
DAC
Acclaro
Language Connect
applingua
Telenav
wintranslation
Enago (Crimson Interactive)
Ezeeworld
Tethras
Smartling
TextMaster
OmniLingua Worldwide
Wordbank Denver
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Marketing Localization Service market size by key regions/countries, type and end users, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Marketing Localization Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Marketing Localization Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Marketing Localization Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Marketing Localization Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Marketing Localization Service?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Marketing Localization Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Marketing Localization Service Segment by Type
Cloud -Based
2.2.2 Cloud -Based
2.3 Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Marketing Localization Service Segment by End Users
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users
2.5.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth Rate by End Users (2015-2020)
3 Global Marketing Localization Service by Players
3.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Marketing Localization Service by Regions
4.1 Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Marketing Localization Service by Countries
7.2 Europe Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Marketing Localization Service Market Size by End Users
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Marketing Localization Service Forecast by End Users
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Lilt
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Lilt Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Lilt News
11.2 Lingo24
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Lingo24 Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Lingo24 News
11.3 ABBYY
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.3.3 ABBYY Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 ABBYY News
11.4 Morningside Translations
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.4.3 Morningside Translations Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Morningside Translations News
11.5 AMPLEXOR International
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.5.3 AMPLEXOR International Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 AMPLEXOR International News
11.6 Hownd
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.6.3 Hownd Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Hownd News
11.7 DAC
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.7.3 DAC Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 DAC News
11.8 Acclaro
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Marketing Localization Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Acclaro Marketing Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
….….Continued
