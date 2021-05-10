According to this study, over the next five years the Magnetic Bead Purification Kits market will register a 6.7%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 196.4 million by 2025, from $ 151.6 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Magnetic Bead Purification Kits business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Magnetic Bead Purification Kits market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Magnetic Bead Purification Kits, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Magnetic Bead Purification Kits market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Magnetic Bead Purification Kits companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Kits for Genomic DNA Purification

Kits for RNA Purification

Kits for cfDNA Purification

Others

Kits for Genomic DNA Purification had the biggest market share of 59% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Academic Institutes

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes is the greatest segment of Magnetic Bead Purification Kits application, with a share of 53% in 2018.

Public access is the greatest segment of Magnetic Bead Purification Kits application, with a share of 55.99% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Covaris

Roche

Corning

Precision System Science

Qiagen

Takara

Magbio Genomics

PerkinElmer

Omega Bio-tek

Diagenode

Geneaid

Bioneer Corporation

Zymo Research

Analytik Jena

Creative Diagnostics

Eurofins Abraxis,Inc.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Magnetic Bead Purification Kits market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Magnetic Bead Purification Kits with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Magnetic Bead Purification Kits submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits by Company

3.1 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Magnetic Bead Purification Kits Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

