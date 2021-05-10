COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Internet Recruiting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Internet Recruiting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Internet Recruiting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Internet Recruiting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financia

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Recruit

StepStone

LinkedIn

Monster

Indeed

CareerBuilder

51job

SEEK

Naukri

Zhilian

104 Job Bank

Eluta

Robert Half

Dice Holdings

Jobrapido

SimplyHired

Jobboom

TopUSAJobs

Glassdoor

Craigslist

Apec.fr

VIADEO

Jobcentre Plus

Startpagina

Totaljobs

123-emploi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Internet Recruiting market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Internet Recruiting market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Internet Recruiting players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Internet Recruiting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Internet Recruiting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Internet Recruiting?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Internet Recruiting Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Internet Recruiting Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Internet Recruiting Segment by Type

2.2.1 Permanent Online Recruitment

2.2.2 Part Time Online Recruitment

2.3 Internet Recruiting Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Internet Recruiting Segment by Application

2.4.1 Secretarial/Clerical

2.4.2 Accounting/Financia

2.4.3 Computing

2.4.4 Technical/Engineering

2.4.5 Professional/Managerial

2.4.6 Nursing/Medical/Care

2.4.7 Hotel/Catering

2.4.8 Sales/Marketing

2.4.9 Other Industrial/Blue Collar

2.5 Internet Recruiting Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Internet Recruiting by Players

3.1 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Internet Recruiting Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Internet Recruiting by Regions

4.1 Internet Recruiting Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Internet Recruiting Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Internet Recruiting Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Internet Recruiting Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Internet Recruiting Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Internet Recruiting Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Internet Recruiting Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Internet Recruiting Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Internet Recruiting Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Internet Recruiting Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Internet Recruiting Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Internet Recruiting by Countries

7.2 Europe Internet Recruiting Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Internet Recruiting Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Internet Recruiting by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Internet Recruiting Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Internet Recruiting Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Internet Recruiting Market Forecast

10.1 Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Internet Recruiting Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Internet Recruiting Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Internet Recruiting Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Internet Recruiting Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Recruit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.1.3 Recruit Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Recruit News

11.2 StepStone

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.2.3 StepStone Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 StepStone News

11.3 LinkedIn

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.3.3 LinkedIn Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 LinkedIn News

11.4 Monster

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.4.3 Monster Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Monster News

11.5 Indeed

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.5.3 Indeed Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Indeed News

11.6 CareerBuilder

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.6.3 CareerBuilder Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 CareerBuilder News

11.7 51job

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.7.3 51job Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 51job News

11.8 SEEK

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.8.3 SEEK Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 SEEK News

11.9 Naukri

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.9.3 Naukri Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Naukri News

11.10 Zhilian

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Internet Recruiting Product Offered

11.10.3 Zhilian Internet Recruiting Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Zhilian News

11.11 104 Job Bank

11.12 Eluta

11.13 Robert Half

11.14 Dice Holdings

11.15 Jobrapido

11.16 SimplyHired

11.17 Jobboom

11.18 TopUSAJobs

11.19 Glassdoor

11.20 Craigslist

11.21 Apec.fr

11.22 VIADEO

11.23 Jobcentre Plus

11.24 Startpagina

11.25 Totaljobs

11.26 123-emploi

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Internet Recruiting Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Internet Recruiting Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Internet Recruiting Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Permanent Online Recruitment

Table 7. Major Players of Part Time Online Recruitment

Table 8. Internet Recruiting Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Internet Recruiting Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Internet Recruiting Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Internet Recruiting Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global Internet Recruiting Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 14. Global Internet Recruiting Key Players Head office and Products Offere

….….Continued

