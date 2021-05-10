This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intent-based Networking (IBN) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intent-based Networking (IBN), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intent-based Networking (IBN) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intent-based Networking (IBN) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cisco Systems

Cerium Networks

Huawei Technologies

Forward Networks

A10 Networks

Fortinet

Apstra

Altran Technologies

Avi Networks (VMware)

Anuta Networks

Mode Group (Waltz Networks)

Indeni

Veriflow Systems

Juniper Networks

Pluribus Networks

Intentionet

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intent-based Networking (IBN) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intent-based Networking (IBN) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intent-based Networking (IBN) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intent-based Networking (IBN) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intent-based Networking (IBN) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

2.2.1 On-Premise

