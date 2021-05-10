COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Intelligent Email Protection Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Intelligent Email Protection Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Intelligent Email Protection Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Intelligent Email Protection Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud -Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Large EnterPrises

SMEs

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Proofpoint

VIPRE Security

TitanHQ

SolarWinds

Retruster

Mimecast

Cisco

Symantec

Spambrella

Egress Software Technologies

Tessian

COFENSE

Agari

Trend Micro

MessageControl

Forcepoint

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Email Protection Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Email Protection Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Email Protection Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Email Protection Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Intelligent Email Protection Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Intelligent Email Protection Software?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud -Based

2.3 Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Intelligent Email Protection Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large EnterPrises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software by Players

3.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Intelligent Email Protection Software by Regions

4.1 Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Proofpoint

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Proofpoint Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Proofpoint News

11.2 VIPRE Security

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.2.3 VIPRE Security Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 VIPRE Security News

11.3 TitanHQ

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.3.3 TitanHQ Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 TitanHQ News

11.4 SolarWinds

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.4.3 SolarWinds Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SolarWinds News

11.5 Retruster

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Retruster Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Retruster News

11.6 Mimecast

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.6.3 Mimecast Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Mimecast News

11.7 Cisco

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Cisco Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Cisco News

11.8 Symantec

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Symantec Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Symantec News

11.9 Spambrella

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Spambrella Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Spambrella News

11.10 Egress Software Technologies

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Egress Software Technologies Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Egress Software Technologies News

11.11 Tessian

11.12 COFENSE

11.13 Agari

11.14 Trend Micro

11.15 MessageControl

11.16 Forcepoint

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Intelligent Email Protection Software Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Cloud -Based

Table 7. Major Players of On-Premises

Table 8. Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 9. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 10. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 11. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 12. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 13. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 14. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 15. Intelligent Email Protection Software Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 18. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 19. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 20. Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 21. Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 22. Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 23. Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 24. Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 25. Americas Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 26. APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 27. APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 28. APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 29. APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 30. APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 31. APAC Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 32. Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 33. Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 34. Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 35. Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 36. Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 37. Europe Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 38. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 44. Key and Potential Regions of Intelligent Email Protection Software

Table 45. Key Application and Potential Industries of Intelligent Email Protection Software

Table 46. Key Challenges of Intelligent Email Protection Software

Table 47. Key Trends of Intelligent Email Protection Software

Table 48. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Forecast by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 49. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share Forecast by Regions

Table 50. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 51. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

Table 52. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 53. Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market Size Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

Table 54. Proofpoint Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 55. Proofpoint Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 56. Proofpoint Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 57. Proofpoint Main Business

Table 58. Proofpoint Latest Developments

Table 59. VIPRE Security Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 60. VIPRE Security Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 61. VIPRE Security Main Business

Table 62. VIPRE Security Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 63. VIPRE Security Latest Developments

Table 64. TitanHQ Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 65. TitanHQ Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 66. TitanHQ Main Business

Table 67. TitanHQ Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 68. TitanHQ Latest Developments

Table 69. SolarWinds Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 70. SolarWinds Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 71. SolarWinds Main Business

Table 72. SolarWinds Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 73. SolarWinds Latest Developments

Table 74. Retruster Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 75. Retruster Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 76. Retruster Main Business

Table 77. Retruster Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 78. Retruster Latest Developments

Table 79. Mimecast Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 80. Mimecast Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 81. Mimecast Main Business

Table 82. Mimecast Intelligent Email Protection Software Revenue and Gross Margin (2018-2020E)

Table 83. Mimecast Latest Developments

Table 84. Cisco Details, Company Total Revenue (in $ million), Head Office, Intelligent Email Protection Software Major Market Areas and Its Competitors

Table 85. Cisco Intelligent Email Protection Software Product Offered

Table 86. Cisco Main Business

….….Continued

