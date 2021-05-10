This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Holter ECG Monitoring market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Holter ECG Monitoring, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Holter ECG Monitoring market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Holter ECG Monitoring companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Channel 3

Channel 12

Others

Channel 3 was the largest segment of Holter ECG Monitoring, and it was still projected to take the largest market share in the forecast period.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospital

Holter Service Provider

Others

Holter ECG Monitoring was most widely-used in the application field of Hospital, which accounted for a market share of 66% in 2019.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

GE Healthcare

BORSAM

Hill-Rom

Spacelabs Healthcare

MidMark

Philips Healthcare

Applied Cardiac Systems

Schiller

VectraCor

Medicomp

Scottcare

Bi-biomed

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Holter ECG Monitoring consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Holter ECG Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Holter ECG Monitoring manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Holter ECG Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Holter ECG Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

