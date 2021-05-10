This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Handheld Surgical Instrument market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Handheld Surgical Instrument, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Handheld Surgical Instrument market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Handheld Surgical Instrument companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Surgical Scissors

Surgical Forceps

Blades & Scalpels

Retractor

Dilators

Auxiliary Instruments

According to the type, surgical scissors had the highest income, accounting for 35.65 percent in 2018, followed by surgical forceps accounting for 25.96 percent.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Neurosurgery

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Others

According to the application, obstetrics and gynecology and orthotics are the most important, with the annual income accounting for 25.72 percent and 18.16 percent respectively in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet

BD

Hill-Rom

Mani

Braun Melsungen

Feather

Medtronic

KAI Group

Swann-Morton

KLS Martin

Huaiyin Medical

SteriLance

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Handheld Surgical Instrument consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Handheld Surgical Instrument market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld Surgical Instrument manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld Surgical Instrument with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld Surgical Instrument submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Handheld Surgical Instrument Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Handheld Surgical Instrument Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Handheld Surgical Instrument Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Handheld Surgical Instrument Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Handheld Surgical Instrument Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument by Company

3.1 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Handheld Surgical Instrument Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

