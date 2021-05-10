COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Financial Accounting System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Financial Accounting System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Financial Accounting System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Financial Accounting System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Online Solutions Accounting Software

Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Manufacturing

Services

Retail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Intuit

Xero

Sage

Oracle (NetSuite)

Microsoft

SAP

Workday

Infor

Unit4

Epicor

Assit cornerstone

Red wing

Aplicor

Yonyou

FreshBooks

Acclivity

Intacct

Kingdee

Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Financial Accounting System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Financial Accounting System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Financial Accounting System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Financial Accounting System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Financial Accounting System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Financial Accounting System?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Financial Accounting System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Financial Accounting System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Financial Accounting System Segment by Type

2.2.1 Embedded Accounting Software Packages

2.2.2 Embedded Accounting Software Packages

2.2.3 Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

2.3 Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Financial Accounting System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Manufacturing

2.4.2 Services

2.4.3 Retail

2.5 Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Financial Accounting System by Players

3.1 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Financial Accounting System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Financial Accounting System by Regions

4.1 Financial Accounting System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Financial Accounting System by Countries

7.2 Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Financial Accounting System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Financial Accounting System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Financial Accounting System Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Financial Accounting System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Financial Accounting System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Intuit

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.1.3 Intuit Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Intuit News

11.2 Xero

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.2.3 Xero Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Xero News

11.3 Sage

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.3.3 Sage Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Sage News

11.4 Oracle (NetSuite)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.4.3 Oracle (NetSuite) Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Oracle (NetSuite) News

11.5 Microsoft

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.5.3 Microsoft Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Microsoft News

11.6 SAP

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.6.3 SAP Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 SAP News

11.7 Workday

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.7.3 Workday Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Workday News

11.8 Infor

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.8.3 Infor Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Infor News

11.9 Unit4

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.9.3 Unit4 Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Unit4 News

11.10 Epicor

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Financial Accounting System Product Offered

11.10.3 Epicor Financial Accounting System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Epicor News

11.11 Assit cornerstone

11.12 Red wing

11.13 Aplicor

11.14 Yonyou

11.15 FreshBooks

11.16 Acclivity

11.17 Intacct

11.18 Kingdee

11.19 Tally Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Financial Accounting System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Financial Accounting System Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Financial Accounting System Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Embedded Accounting Software Packages

Table 7. Major Players of Online Solutions Accounting Software

Table 8. Major Players of Desktop Non-embedded Solutions Accounting Software

Table 9. Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)

Table 10. Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 11. Global Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 12. Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 13. Global Financial Accounting System Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 14. Global Financial Accounting System Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

Table 15. Global Financial Accounting System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

Table 16. Financial Accounting System Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

Table 17. New Products and Potential Entrants

Table 18. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Table 19. Global Financial Accounting System Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)

Table 20. Global Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020

Table 21. Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 22. Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 23. Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 24. Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 25. Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 26. Americas Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 27. APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 28. APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

Table 29. APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 30. APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 31. APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 32. APAC Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 33. Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 34. Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 35. Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 36. Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 37. Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 38. Europe Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 39. Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 40. Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)

Table 41. Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 42. Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

Table 43. Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)

Table 44. Middle East & Africa Financial Accounting System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

Table 45. Key and Potential Regions of Financial Accounting System

Table 46. Key Application and Potential Industries of Financial Accounting System

Table 47. Key Challenges of Financial Accounting System

Table 48. Key Trends of Financial Accounting System

….….Continued

