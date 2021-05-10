This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Events market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Events value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Corporate
Entertainment
Sports
Education
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Corporate Organizations
Public Organizations and NGOs
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
The Freeman Company
Production Resource Group
Informa (UBM)
BCD Meetings & Events
Live Nation
RELX Group
ATPI Ltd
Anschutz Entertainment Group
CWT Meetings & Events
Cvent Inc
Cievents
Questex LLC
Tarsus Group
Clarion Events Ltd
Fiera Milano SpA
Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)
Meorient
Hyve Group plc
Capita plc
Global Sources
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Events market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Events market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Events players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Events with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Events submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Events Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Events Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Events Segment by Type
2.2.1 Corporate
2.2.3 Sports
2.2.3 Sports
2.2.4 Education
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Events Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Events Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Events Segment by Application
2.4.1 Corporate Organizations
2.4.2 Public Organizations and NGOs
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Events Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Events Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Events by Players
3.1 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Events Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Events Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Events by Regions
4.1 Events Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Events Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Events Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Events Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Events Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Events Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Events Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Events Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Events Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Events Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Events by Countries
7.2 Europe Events Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Events Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Events by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Events Market Forecast
10.1 Global Events Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Events Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Events Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Events Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Events Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 The Freeman Company
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Events Product Offered
11.1.3 The Freeman Company Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 The Freeman Company News
11.2 Production Resource Group
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Events Product Offered
11.2.3 Production Resource Group Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Production Resource Group News
11.3 Informa (UBM)
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Events Product Offered
11.3.3 Informa (UBM) Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Informa (UBM) News
11.4 BCD Meetings & Events
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Events Product Offered
11.4.3 BCD Meetings & Events Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 BCD Meetings & Events News
11.5 Live Nation
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Events Product Offered
….continued
