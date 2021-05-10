This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Events market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Events value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Corporate

Entertainment

Sports

Education

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Corporate Organizations

Public Organizations and NGOs

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

The Freeman Company

Production Resource Group

Informa (UBM)

BCD Meetings & Events

Live Nation

RELX Group

ATPI Ltd

Anschutz Entertainment Group

CWT Meetings & Events

Cvent Inc

Cievents

Questex LLC

Tarsus Group

Clarion Events Ltd

Fiera Milano SpA

Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (EEX)

Meorient

Hyve Group plc

Capita plc

Global Sources

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Events market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Events market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Events players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Events with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Events submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Events Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Events Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Events Segment by Type

2.2.1 Corporate

2.2.3 Sports

2.2.4 Education

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Events Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Events Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Events Segment by Application

2.4.1 Corporate Organizations

2.4.2 Public Organizations and NGOs

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Events Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Events Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Events by Players

3.1 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Events Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Events Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Events Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Events by Regions

4.1 Events Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Events Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Events Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Events Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Events Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Events Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Events Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Events Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Events Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Events Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Events by Countries

7.2 Europe Events Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Events Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Events by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Events Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Events Market Forecast

10.1 Global Events Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Events Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Events Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Events Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Events Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 The Freeman Company

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Events Product Offered

11.1.3 The Freeman Company Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 The Freeman Company News

11.2 Production Resource Group

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Events Product Offered

11.2.3 Production Resource Group Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Production Resource Group News

11.3 Informa (UBM)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Events Product Offered

11.3.3 Informa (UBM) Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Informa (UBM) News

11.4 BCD Meetings & Events

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Events Product Offered

11.4.3 BCD Meetings & Events Events Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 BCD Meetings & Events News

11.5 Live Nation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Events Product Offered

….continued

