This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Document Management and Storage Services market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Document Management and Storage Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Paper records

Electronic records

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Online

Retailing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dell Technologies

SRM

IBM

Crown Records Management

eDataIndia

Microsoft

Adreno Technologies

Oracle

Storage Solution India Pvt. Ltd. (SSIPL)

Iron Mountain

EisenVault

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Document Management and Storage Services market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Document Management and Storage Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Document Management and Storage Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Document Management and Storage Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Document Management and Storage Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Document Management and Storage Services Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Document Management and Storage Services Segment by Type

2.2.1 Paper records

2.2.2 Electronic records

2.3 Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Document Management and Storage Services Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online

2.4.2 Retailing

2.5 Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Document Management and Storage Services by Players

3.1 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Document Management and Storage Services Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Document Management and Storage Services by Regions

4.1 Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Document Management and Storage Services Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Document Management and Storage Services by Countries

7.2 Europe Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Document Management and Storage Services Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Document Management and Storage Services by

….continued

