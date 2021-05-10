COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
proofpoint
SKURIO
Digital Shadows
ZeroFOX
RiskIQ
Recorded Future
Axur
LookingGlass Cyber Solutions
Cyberint
IntSights
Cybersprint
SafeGuard Cyber (Social SafeGuard)
Sweepatic
AppGate (Cyxtera)
CTM360
Blueliv
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-Based
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools by Players
3.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools by Regions
4.1 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools by Countries
7.2 Europe Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Forecast
10.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 proofpoint
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.1.3 proofpoint Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 proofpoint News
11.2 SKURIO
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.2.3 SKURIO Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 SKURIO News
11.3 Digital Shadows
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.3.3 Digital Shadows Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Digital Shadows News
11.4 ZeroFOX
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.4.3 ZeroFOX Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 ZeroFOX News
11.5 RiskIQ
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.5.3 RiskIQ Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 RiskIQ News
11.6 Recorded Future
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.6.3 Recorded Future Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Recorded Future News
11.7 Axur
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.7.3 Axur Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Axur News
11.8 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.8.3 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 LookingGlass Cyber Solutions News
11.9 Cyberint
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.9.3 Cyberint Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Cyberint News
11.10 IntSights
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Product Offered
11.10.3 IntSights Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 IntSights News
11.11 Cybersprint
11.12 SafeGuard Cyber (Social SafeGuard)
11.13 Sweepatic
11.14 AppGate (Cyxtera)
11.15 CTM360
11.16 Blueliv
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
