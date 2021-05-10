This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-premises
Cloud
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Individual
Small Enterprises(10 to 49 Employees）
Medium-sized Enterprises(50 to 249 Employees)
Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People)
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
White Ops
Confiant
DoubleVerify
Pixalate
IAS (Integral Ad Science)
Forensiq by Impact
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-premises
2.2.2 On-premises
2.3 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Digital Ad Fraud Detection Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Individual
2.4.2 Small Enterprises(10 to 49 Employees）
2.4.3 Medium-sized Enterprises(50 to 249 Employees)
2.4.4 Large Enterprises(Employ 250 or More People)
….Continued
