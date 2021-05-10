This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Development Analytics Tools market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Development Analytics Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premise

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Solo and Small Development Teams

Large DevOps Teams

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SonarSource

GitClear

GitPrime

Codacy

Allstacks

Waydev

Code Time

Bitergia

Gitalytics

Code Climate

LinearB

Micro Focus

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Development Analytics Tools market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Development Analytics Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Development Analytics Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Development Analytics Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Development Analytics Tools submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Development Analytics Tools Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Development Analytics Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.3 Development Analytics Tools Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Development Analytics Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Solo and Small Development Teams

2.4.2 Large DevOps Teams

2.5 Development Analytics Tools Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Development Analytics Tools by Players

3.1 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Development Analytics Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Development Analytics Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Development Analytics Tools by Regions

4.1 Development Analytics Tools Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Development Analytics Tools Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Development Analytics Tools Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Development Analytics Tools Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Development Analytics Tools Market Size Growth

….continued

