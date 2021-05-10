According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Material market will register a 7.5%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 7855.2 million by 2025, from $ 5888.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Material business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Material market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the epsilon Caprolactone, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Dental Material market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Dental Material companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Ceramic

Amalgam

Composite

Others

The proportion of amalgam in 2017 was about 37%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Dental Clinic

Hospital

Others

The most proportion of dental material is used in dental clinic and the consumption proportion in 2017 about 45%.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M ESPE

Coltene

Dentsply Sirona

Ivoclar Vivadent

Mitsui Chemicals

Danaher

Shofu Dental

GC Corporation

VOCO GmbH

Ultradent

Zirkonzahn

VITA Zahnfabrik

Huge Dental

Aidite

Kuraray Noritake Dental

Upcera Dental

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Material consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Material market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Material manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Material with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Material submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dental Material Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Dental Material Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dental Material Segment by Type

2.2.1 99.5 % Purity

2.2.2 99.9% Purity

2.3 Dental Material Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dental Material Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Dental Material Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Dental Material Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Dental Material Segment by Application

2.4.1 Polycaprolactone

2.4.2 Acrylic Resin Modified

2.4.3 Polyesters Modified

2.4.4 Epoxy Resin Modified

2.5 Dental Material Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dental Material Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Dental Material Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Dental Material Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Dental Material by Company

3.1 Global Dental Material Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Dental Material Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dental Material Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Dental Material Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Dental Material Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

