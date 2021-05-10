The Market Eagle

Global Dental Fiberglass Posts Market Overview, size, share and Trends 2021

May 10, 2021

According to this study, over the next five years the Dental Fiberglass Posts market will register a 3.3%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 76 million by 2025, from $ 67 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dental Fiberglass Posts business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dental Fiberglass Posts   market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

 

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Dental Fiberglass Posts  , covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Dental Fiberglass Posts   market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Dental Fiberglass Posts   companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

 

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Tapered

Parallel

Other

The proportion of Tapered in 2018 was about 55%, and the proportion was in increasing trend from 2014 to 2018.

 

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Other

Dental Fiberglass Posts is widely used in Hospitals and Dental Clinics. The most proportion of Dental Fiberglass Posts was Dental Clinics, and the proportion in 2018 was 61.5%.

 

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

 

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M ESPE

Harald Nordin

Ivoclar Vivadent

VOCO GmbH

Anthogyr (Straumann)

Danaher

Dentatus

Ultradent Products

FGM

COLTENE Group

DMG America

Angelus

Oyaricom

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dental Fiberglass Posts   consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Dental Fiberglass Posts   market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Dental Fiberglass Posts   manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dental Fiberglass Posts   with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dental Fiberglass Posts   submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

 

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Dental Fiberglass Posts   Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Dental Fiberglass Posts   Segment by Type

2.2.1 Full Femtosecond

2.2.2 Half Femtosecond

2.3 Dental Fiberglass Posts   Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Dental Fiberglass Posts   Segment by Application

2.4.1 Hospitals

2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics

2.5 Dental Fiberglass Posts   Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   by Company

3.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Dental Fiberglass Posts   Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

….. continued

