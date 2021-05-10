COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Customer-facing Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Customer-facing Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Customer-facing Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Customer-facing Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Digital Devices

Transactional Devices

Experiential Devices

Segmentation by Application:

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Samsung Electronics

Diebold Nixdorf

Sony

NEC Display Solutions

Advancing Retail & Technology (CART)

LG

Fujitsu Group

Panasonic

MobileDemand

Fabcon

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Customer-facing Technology market size by key regions/countries, type and application.

To understand the structure of Customer-facing Technology market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Customer-facing Technology players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Customer-facing Technology with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Customer-facing Technology submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Customer-facing Technology?

1.8.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.8.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.8.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.8.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size 2021-2025

2.1.2 Customer-facing Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Customer-facing Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Digital Devices

2.2.2 Transactional Devices

2.2.3 Experiential Devices

2.3 Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2021-2025)

2.3.2 Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2021-2025)

2.4 Customer-facing Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

2.4.2 Retail

2.4.3 Travel and Hospitality

2.4.4 Automotive

2.4.5 Healthcare

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2021-2025)

2.5.2 Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2021-2025)

3 Customer-facing Technology Key Players

3.1 Date of Key Players Enter into Customer-facing Technology

3.2 Key Players Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

3.3 Key Players Customer-facing Technology Funding/Investment Analysis

3.4 Funding/Investment

3.4.1 Funding/Investment by Regions

3.4.2 Funding/Investment by End-Industry

3.5 Key Players Customer-facing Technology Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.6 Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Market Ranking

3.8 New Product/Technology Launches

3.9 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

3.10 Mergers and Acquisitions

4 Customer-facing Technology by Regions

4.1 Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size Growth (2015-2020)

4.3 APAC Customer-facing Technology Market Size Growth (2015-2020)

4.4 Europe Customer-facing Technology Market Size Growth (2015-2020)

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Countries (2021-2025)

5.2 Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Type (2021-2025)

5.3 Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Application (2021-2025)

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Type (2021-2025)

6.3 APAC Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Application (2021-2025)

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Customer-facing Technology by Countries (2021-2025)

7.2 Europe Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Type (2021-2025)

7.3 Europe Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Application (2021-2025)

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

8.1 Market Drivers and Impact

8.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

8.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

8.2 Market Challenges and Impact

8.3 Market Trends

8.4 Market Ecosystem and Roles

9 Key Investors in Customer-facing Technology

9.1 Company A

9.1.1 Company A Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description

9.1.3 Companies Invested by Company A

9.1.4 Company A Key Development and Market Layout

9.2 Company B

9.2.1 Company B Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description

9.2.3 Companies Invested by Company B

9.2.4 Company B Key Development and Market Layout

9.3 Company C

9.3.1 Company C Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description

9.3.3 Companies Invested by Company C

9.3.4 Company C Key Development and Market Layout

9.4 Company D

9.5 ……

10 Key Players Analysis

10.1 Samsung Electronics

10.1.1 Samsung Electronics Company Information

10.1.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.1.3 Samsung Electronics Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.1.4 Main Business Overview

10.1.5 Samsung Electronics Latest Developments

10.2 Diebold Nixdorf

10.2.1 Diebold Nixdorf Company Information

10.2.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.2.3 Diebold Nixdorf Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.2.4 Main Business Overview

10.2.5 Diebold Nixdorf Latest Developments

10.3 Sony

10.3.1 Sony Company Information

10.3.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.3.3 Sony Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.3.4 Main Business Overview

10.3.5 Sony Latest Developments

10.4 NEC Display Solutions

10.4.1 NEC Display Solutions Company Information

10.4.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.4.3 NEC Display Solutions Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.4.4 Main Business Overview

10.4.5 NEC Display Solutions Latest Developments

10.5 Advancing Retail & Technology (CART)

10.5.1 Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) Company Information

10.5.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.5.3 Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.5.4 Main Business Overview

10.5.5 Advancing Retail & Technology (CART) Latest Developments

10.6 LG

10.6.1 LG Company Information

10.6.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.6.3 LG Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.6.4 Main Business Overview

10.6.5 LG Latest Developments

10.7 Fujitsu Group

10.7.1 Fujitsu Group Company Information

10.7.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.7.3 Fujitsu Group Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.7.4 Main Business Overview

10.7.5 Fujitsu Group Latest Developments

10.8 Panasonic

10.8.1 Panasonic Company Information

10.8.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.8.3 Panasonic Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.8.4 Main Business Overview

10.8.5 Panasonic Latest Developments

10.9 MobileDemand

10.9.1 MobileDemand Company Information

10.9.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.9.3 MobileDemand Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.9.4 Main Business Overview

10.9.5 MobileDemand Latest Developments

10.10 Fabcon

10.10.1 Fabcon Company Information

10.10.2 Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

10.10.3 Fabcon Customer-facing Technology Market Size (2020 VS 2025)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fabcon Latest Developments

11 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Customer-facing Technology Companies

Table 3. Research Methodology

Table 4. Data Source

Table 5. Customer-facing Technology Market Size CAGR by Region (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 6. Major Players of Digital Devices

Table 7. Major Players of Transactional Devices

Table 8. Major Players of Experiential Devices

Table 9. Global Market Size by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 10. Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2021-2025)

Table 11. Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 12. Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2021-2025)

Table 13. Date of Global Key Players Enter into Customer-facing Technology Market

Table 14. Global Key Players Customer-facing Technology Product Offered

Table 15. Key Players Customer-facing Technology Funding/Investment ($ Millions)

Table 16. Funding/Investment by Regions

Table 17. Funding/Investment by End Industry

Table 18. Key Players Customer-facing Technology Valuation & Market Capitalization ($ Millions)

Table 19. Key Players Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table 20. Customer-facing Technology New Product/Technology Launches

Table 21. Customer-facing Technology Industry Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

Table 22. Customer-facing Technology Industry Mergers and Acquisitions

Table 23. Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Regions 2021-2025 ($ Millions)

Table 24. Global Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Regions 2021-2025

Table 25. Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Countries (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 26. Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Countries (2021-2025)

Table 27. Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Type (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 28. Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2021-2025)

Table 29. Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Application (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

Table 30. Americas Customer-facing Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2021-2025)

Table 31. APAC Customer-facing Technology Market Size by Regions (2021-2025) ($ Millions)

….continued

