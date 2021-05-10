This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cryptocurrency Exchanges market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cryptocurrency Exchanges value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
Web-based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Retail
Media and Entertainment
Gaming Industry
Health Care
Travel and Tourism
Transportation and Logistics
Education
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Binance
Bitstamp
Coinbase
LocalBitcoins
BTCC
Poloniex
iFinex
Bittrex
Kraken
Kucoin
CoinDeal
CoinsBank
Coinfloor
EXMO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cryptocurrency Exchanges market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cryptocurrency Exchanges market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cryptocurrency Exchanges players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cryptocurrency Exchanges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cryptocurrency Exchanges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Segment by Type
2.2.1 Cloud-based
2.3 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Segment by Application
2.4.1 BFSI
2.4.2 Retail
2.4.3 Media and Entertainment
2.4.4 Gaming Industry
2.4.5 Health Care
2.4.6 Travel and Tourism
2.4.7 Transportation and Logistics
2.4.8 Education
2.4.9 Others
2.5 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges by Players
3.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cryptocurrency Exchanges by Regions
4.1 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cryptocurrency Exchanges by Countries
7.2 Europe Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cryptocurrency Exchanges by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cryptocurrency Exchanges Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Binance
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Product Offered
11.1.3 Binance Cryptocurrency Exchanges Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Binance News
11.2 Bitstamp
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Product Offered
11.2.3 Bitstamp Cryptocurrency Exchanges Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Bitstamp News
11.3 Coinbase
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cryptocurrency Exchanges Product Offered
11.3.3 Coinbase Cryptocurrency Exchanges Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Coinbase News
11.4 LocalBitcoins
11.4.1 Company Details
….continued
