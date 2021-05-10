This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Web-based Solutions

On-Premise

Mobile Solutions

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

CPG Manufacturers

CPG Distributors

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SAP

Workday

Microsoft

Salesforce

Oracle

Adobe

Infor

IBM

JDA Software Group, Inc.

ServiceNow

Atlassian

Sage

Cisco Systems

Siemens

NetSuite

AFS Technologies

Intuit Inc.

Epicor

Dassault Systemes

Zoho Corp.

LogMeIn

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Segment by Type

2.2.1 Web-based Solutions

2.2.3 Mobile Solutions

2.3 Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Segment by Application

2.4.1 CPG Manufacturers

2.4.2 CPG Distributors

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms by Players

3.1 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Consumer Goods (CPG) Marketing Software and Platforms Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….Continued

