This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Computer Security for Customer market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Computer Security for Customer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Computer Security for Customer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Computer Security for Customer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Network Security
Identity Theft
Manipulating Data
Financial Security
Endpoint Security
Computer Virus
Malware
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Laptop Protection
Desktop Computer Protection
Mobile Phone Protection
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
NortonLifeLock
G DATA Software
AhnLab
Bitdefender
Cheetah Mobile
Avira
Fortinet
Comodo
F-Secure
ESET
Rising
Trend Micro
Tencent
Kaspersky
Qihoo 360
Microsoft
Quick Heal
McAfee
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Computer Security for Customer market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Computer Security for Customer market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Computer Security for Customer players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Computer Security for Customer with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Computer Security for Customer submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Computer Security for Customer Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Computer Security for Customer Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Computer Security for Customer Segment by Type
2.2.1 Network Security
2.2.3 Manipulating Data
2.2.4 Financial Security
2.2.5 Endpoint Security
2.2.6 Computer Virus
2.2.7 Malware
2.2.8 Others
2.3 Computer Security for Customer Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Computer Security for Customer Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Computer Security for Customer Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Computer Security for Customer Segment by Application
….Continued
