This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Insurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial Insurance, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Commercial Insurance market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Commercial Insurance companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Property Insurance

Life Insurance and Health Insurance

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

SME

Big Enterprise

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Oracle

Guidewire Software

Zywave

EIS Group

DXC Technology

SAP

Fadata

StoneRiver

AGO Insurance Software

Adaptik

OneShield

Verisk Analytics

Open GI

Ebix

Pegasystems

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial Insurance market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Commercial Insurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Insurance players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Insurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Commercial Insurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Insurance Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Commercial Insurance Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Commercial Insurance Segment by Type

2.2.1 Property Insurance

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Commercial Insurance Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Commercial Insurance Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Commercial Insurance Segment by Application

2.4.1 SME

2.4.2 Big Enterprise

2.5 Commercial Insurance Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Commercial Insurance Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Commercial Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

….Continued

