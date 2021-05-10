According to this study, over the next five years the CMMS Software market will register a 9.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1248 million by 2025, from $ 879.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in CMMS Software business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CMMS Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the CMMS Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the CMMS Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by CMMS Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud Based CMMS Software
On-Premises CMMS Software
Based on deployment method, CMMS software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2018, cloud-based system is leading the market, with about 84.91% market share.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Industrial & Manufacturing
Property Management Firms
Logistics & Retail
Education & Government
Healthcare and Others
In 2018, market for industrial & manufacturing segment is dominating the market, with about 5.98% market share, followed by logistics & retail industries, with 18.15% market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Accruent
IFS
eMaint
iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus)
IBM
Dude Solutions
UpKeep
ServiceChannel
Siveco
Fiix
FasTrak
Sierra
FMX
Spacewell
DPSI
MVP Plant
Ultimo
MRI (Real Asset Management)
JDM Technology
Orion IXL Bhd
Megamation Systems
Ashcom Technologies
eWorkOrders
Landport
EZOfficeInventory
CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks)
JLL (JLL (Corrigo)
Maxpanda
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global CMMS Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of CMMS Software market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global CMMS Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the CMMS Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of CMMS Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
