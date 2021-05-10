According to this study, over the next five years the CMMS Software market will register a 9.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1248 million by 2025, from $ 879.9 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in CMMS Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CMMS Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the CMMS Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the CMMS Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by CMMS Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud Based CMMS Software

On-Premises CMMS Software

Based on deployment method, CMMS software market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based software. In 2018, cloud-based system is leading the market, with about 84.91% market share.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare and Others

In 2018, market for industrial & manufacturing segment is dominating the market, with about 5.98% market share, followed by logistics & retail industries, with 18.15% market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accruent

IFS

eMaint

iOffice (iOffice (Hippo & ManagerPlus) & ManagerPlus)

IBM

Dude Solutions

UpKeep

ServiceChannel

Siveco

Fiix

FasTrak

Sierra

FMX

Spacewell

DPSI

MVP Plant

Ultimo

MRI (Real Asset Management)

JDM Technology

Orion IXL Bhd

Megamation Systems

Ashcom Technologies

eWorkOrders

Landport

EZOfficeInventory

CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks)

JLL (JLL (Corrigo)

Maxpanda

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CMMS Software market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of CMMS Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CMMS Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CMMS Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of CMMS Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

