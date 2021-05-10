COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud Kitchen Foodservice market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cloud Kitchen Foodservice, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cloud Kitchen Foodservice market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cloud Kitchen Foodservice companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Food
Fresh
Other
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Office Workers
Home and Residential
Students
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ele.me
Chowly
Meituan-Dianping
UberEats
Grubhub
Taker
Deputy
Skip the Dishes
DoorDash
Flipdish
Deliveroo
Rebel Foods
Kitchen United
Deepinder Goyal
Cloud Kitchens
VizEat
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cloud Kitchen Foodservice market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cloud Kitchen Foodservice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cloud Kitchen Foodservice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Cloud Kitchen Foodservice?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Segment by Type
2.2.1 Food
2.2.2 Food
2.2.3 Other
2.3 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Segment by Application
2.4.1 Office Workers
2.4.2 Home and Residential
2.4.3 Students
2.5 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice by Players
3.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice by Regions
4.1 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice by Countries
7.2 Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Ele.me
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.1.3 Ele.me Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Ele.me News
11.2 Chowly
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.2.3 Chowly Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Chowly News
11.3 Meituan-Dianping
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.3.3 Meituan-Dianping Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Meituan-Dianping News
11.4 UberEats
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.4.3 UberEats Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 UberEats News
11.5 Grubhub
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.5.3 Grubhub Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Grubhub News
11.6 Taker
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.6.3 Taker Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Taker News
11.7 Deputy
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.7.3 Deputy Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Deputy News
11.8 Skip the Dishes
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.8.3 Skip the Dishes Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Skip the Dishes News
11.9 DoorDash
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.9.3 DoorDash Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 DoorDash News
11.10 Flipdish
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Product Offered
11.10.3 Flipdish Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Flipdish News
11.11 Deliveroo
11.12 Rebel Foods
11.13 Kitchen United
11.14 Deepinder Goyal
11.15 Cloud Kitchens
11.16 VizEat
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Food
Table 7. Major Players of Fresh
Table 8. Major Players of Other
Table 9. Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 10. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 11. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 12. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 13. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 14. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 15. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Key Players Head office and Products Offered
Table 16. Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
Table 17. New Products and Potential Entrants
Table 18. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Table 19. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 20. Global Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 21. Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 22. Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 23. Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 24. Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 25. Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 26. Americas Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 27. APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Regions (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 28. APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
Table 29. APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 30. APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 31. APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 32. APAC Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 33. Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 34. Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 35. Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 36. Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
Table 37. Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Application (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 38. Europe Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
Table 39. Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 40. Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 41. Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size by Type (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 42. Middle East & Africa Cloud Kitchen Foodservice Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
….….Continued
