COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by product type:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by Application

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Americas

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

MENA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

Egypt

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Dell Technologies

HPE/New H3C Group

Lenovo

Inspur/Inspur Power Systems

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size and Forecast, 2015-2025

2.1.2 Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size and Forecast by Region, 2015 VS 2020 VS 2025

2.2 Global Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size and Forecast by Regions, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.3 Americas Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.4 APAC Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.5 Europe Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

2.6 MENA Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size YoY Growth, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

3 Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size by Player

3.1 Global Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size by Player

3.1.1 Global Top Players Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Revenue, 2018-2020E ($ millions)

3.1.2 Global Top Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Players Market Share, 2018-2020E

3.2 Global Key Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Players Rank in 2019

3.3 Global Key Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Players Head office and Products Offered

3.4 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.4.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10), 2018-2020E

3.5 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Segment by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Public Cloud

4.1.2 Private Cloud

4.1.3 Hybrid Cloud

4.2 Global Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size by Type, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.3 Public Cloud Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.4 Private Cloud Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

4.5 Hybrid Cloud Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5 Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Segment by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 Global Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size by Application, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

5.4 Large Enterprises Market Size by Region, 2015-2025 ($ millions)

6 Americas

6.1 Americas Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size by Country

6.2 United States Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size

6.3 Canada Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size

6.4 Mexico Cloud IT Infrastructure Services and Solutions Market Size

….continued

