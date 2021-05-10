This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of City Surveillance Analytics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the City Surveillance Analytics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the City Surveillance Analytics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by City Surveillance Analytics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Cloud-based
On Premises
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Intrusion Management
Incident Detection
People/Crowd Counting
Traffic Monitoring
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Genetec
Huawei
Axis Communications
Cisco
Avigilon
Allgovision
Honeywell
Aventura Systems
Agent Vi
Iomniscient
Kiwisecurity
Gorilla Technology
Intellivision
Hikvision
Puretech Systems
Verint
Dahua
Intuvision
Intelligent Security Systems
Identiv
Ipsotek
Senstar
Digital Barriers
Qognify
Briefcam
Delopt
Bosch Security
Viseum
I2V
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global City Surveillance Analytics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of City Surveillance Analytics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global City Surveillance Analytics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the City Surveillance Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of City Surveillance Analytics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global City Surveillance Analytics Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 City Surveillance Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region
….Continued
