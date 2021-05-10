This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Capillary Blood Collection Tubes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Capillary Blood Collection Tubes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Capillary Blood Collection Tubes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Capillary Blood Collection Tubes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Plastic Tubes
Glass Tubes
The classification of capillary blood collection tube includes plastic tubes and glass tubes, and the sales proportion of plastic tubes in 2018 is about 84%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospital & Clinic
Laboratory
Other
The most proportion of capillary blood collection tube is used in hospital & clinic and the sales proportion in 2018 is 71%.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
BD
Kabe Labortechnik
Terumo
Sarstedt
Hongyu Medical
Greiner Bio-One
Danaher (Radiometer)
Improve Medical
Thermo Fisher Scientific
CDRICH
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Capillary Blood Collection Tubes market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Capillary Blood Collection Tubes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Capillary Blood Collection Tubes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Segment by Type
2.2.1 Plastic Tubes
2.2.2 Glass Tubes
3 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes by Company
3.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Capillary Blood Collection Tubes Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
….. continued
