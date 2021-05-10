COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Building Automatic Management System market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Building Automatic Management System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Building Automatic Management System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Building Automatic Management System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

HVAC

Building Management Systems

Security and Access Control Systems

Energy Management Systems

Lighting Management Systems

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Residential

Commercial Office Building

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Siemens

Omron

Emerson

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Fortive

Mitsubishi Electric

Yokogawa Electric

Honeywell

GE

Phoenix Contact

Endress+Hauser

IMI Precision Engineering

Ametek EIG

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Building Automatic Management System market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Building Automatic Management System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Building Automatic Management System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Building Automatic Management System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Building Automatic Management System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Building Automatic Management System?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Building Automatic Management System Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Building Automatic Management System Segment by Type

2.2.1 HVAC

2.2.2 HVAC

2.2.3 Security and Access Control Systems

2.2.4 Energy Management Systems

2.2.5 Lighting Management Systems

2.3 Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Building Automatic Management System Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial Office Building

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Building Automatic Management System by Players

3.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Building Automatic Management System Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Building Automatic Management System by Regions

4.1 Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Building Automatic Management System Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Building Automatic Management System Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Building Automatic Management System Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Building Automatic Management System Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Building Automatic Management System by Countries

7.2 Europe Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Building Automatic Management System by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Building Automatic Management System Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Forecast

10.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Building Automatic Management System Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Building Automatic Management System Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Building Automatic Management System Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Building Automatic Management System Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Siemens

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.1.3 Siemens Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Siemens News

11.2 Omron

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.2.3 Omron Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Omron News

11.3 Emerson

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.3.3 Emerson Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Emerson News

11.4 Schneider Electric

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.4.3 Schneider Electric Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Schneider Electric News

11.5 Rockwell Automation

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.5.3 Rockwell Automation Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Rockwell Automation News

11.6 ABB

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.6.3 ABB Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ABB News

11.7 Fortive

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.7.3 Fortive Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Fortive News

11.8 Mitsubishi Electric

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.8.3 Mitsubishi Electric Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mitsubishi Electric News

11.9 Yokogawa Electric

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.9.3 Yokogawa Electric Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Yokogawa Electric News

11.10 Honeywell

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Building Automatic Management System Product Offered

11.10.3 Honeywell Building Automatic Management System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Honeywell News

11.11 GE

11.12 Phoenix Contact

11.13 Endress+Hauser

11.14 IMI Precision Engineering

11.15 Ametek EIG

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Building Automatic Management System Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

….continued

