In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in BCI and EEG business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of BCI and EEG market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the BCI and EEG, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the BCI and EEG market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by BCI and EEG companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software and Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Medical

Consumer

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nihon Kohden

Emotiv Inc

Natus Medical

NeuroPace Inc

Mindmaze SA

Medtronic

Brain Products GmbH

BrainCo

G.TEC

EGI

Compumedics Limited

NCC Medical

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Blackrock Microsystems LLC

NeuroSky, Inc.

InteraXon

Neuroelectrics

Micromed

Cadwell

ANT Neuro B.V

SYMTOP

Artinis Medical Systems BV

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global BCI and EEG market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of BCI and EEG market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global BCI and EEG players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the BCI and EEG with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of BCI and EEG submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global BCI and EEG Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 BCI and EEG Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 BCI and EEG Segment by Type

2.2.1 Hardware

2.3 BCI and EEG Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global BCI and EEG Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global BCI and EEG Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 BCI and EEG Segment by Application

2.4.1 Medical

2.4.2 Consumer

2.5 BCI and EEG Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global BCI and EEG Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global BCI and EEG Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global BCI and EEG by Players

3.1 Global BCI and EEG Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global BCI and EEG Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global BCI and EEG Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global BCI and EEG Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

