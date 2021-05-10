This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Weigh in Motion market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automotive Weigh in Motion, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automotive Weigh in Motion market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automotive Weigh in Motion companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Strain Gauges
Fiber Optical Sensors
Load Cells
Laser Based Systems
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Axle Counting
Weigh Enforcement
Weight-Based Toll Collection
Vehicle Profiling
Traffic Data Collection
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Kistler
Mettler Toledo
International Road Dynamic
Q Free
Kapsch Trafficcom
TE Connectivity
EFKON
TranCore
General Electrodynamics
Axis Communication
FLIR Systems
Siemens
SWARCO
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Weigh in Motion market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automotive Weigh in Motion market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Weigh in Motion players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Weigh in Motion with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Automotive Weigh in Motion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Automotive Weigh in Motion Segment by Type
2.2.1 Strain Gauges
2.2.3 Load Cells
2.2.4 Laser Based Systems
2.3 Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automotive Weigh in Motion Segment by Application
2.4.1 Axle Counting
2.4.2 Weigh Enforcement
2.4.3 Weight-Based Toll Collection
2.4.4 Vehicle Profiling
2.4.5 Traffic Data Collection
2.5 Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
