This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Semi-automated
Fully automated
Fully automated had a market share of 67% in 2019.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Hospitals
Public Access
Home
Training
Others
Public access is the greatest segment of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) application, with a share of 55.99% in 2019.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Philips
Defibtech
Zoll
Laerdal Medical
Cardiac Science
Physio-Control
HeartSine Technologies
Nihon Kohden
A.M.I. Italia
Schiller
Beijing M&B Electronic
Shenzhen XFT
Metrax GmbH
METsis Medikal
Instramed
Mindray
Mediana
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Consumption 2015-2025
2.1.2 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Segment by Type
2.2.1 Full Femtosecond
2.2.2 Half Femtosecond
2.3 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.3 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Segment by Application
2.4.1 Hospitals
2.4.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
2.4.3 Ophthalmology Clinics
2.5 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.5.3 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)
3 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) by Company
3.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sales by Company (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Revenue by Company (2018-2020)
….. continued
