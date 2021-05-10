COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of App Localization Service market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the App Localization Service, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the App Localization Service market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by App Localization Service companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by service method: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Online Service
Offline Service
Segmentation by end users: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Large Enterprises
SMEs
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Lilt
Day Translations
One Hour Translation
AMPLEXOR International
Translated
Level Up Translation
applingua
Acclaro
Argos Multilingual
allcorrect group
LocalizeDirect
Smartling
Tyler Technologies
Gengo
inWhatLanguage
Interpro Translation Solutions
Verbatim Solutions
LanguageLine Solutions
Global Intermix
Tethras
Wordbank Denver
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global App Localization Service market size by key regions/countries, service method and end users, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of App Localization Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global App Localization Service players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the App Localization Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of App Localization Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
TABLE OF CONTENT:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the App Localization Service?
1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.
1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.
1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global App Localization Service Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global App Localization Service Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 App Localization Service Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 App Localization Service Segment by Service Method
2.2.1 Online Service
2.2.2 Online Service
2.3 App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method
2.3.1 Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Service Method (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global App Localization Service Market Size Growth Rate by Service Method (2015-2020)
2.4 App Localization Service Segment by End Users
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 App Localization Service Market Size by End Users
2.5.1 Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global App Localization Service Market Size Growth Rate by End Users (2015-2020)
3 Global App Localization Service by Players
3.1 Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global App Localization Service Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global App Localization Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 App Localization Service by Regions
4.1 App Localization Service Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas App Localization Service Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC App Localization Service Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe App Localization Service Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa App Localization Service Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas App Localization Service Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method
5.3 Americas App Localization Service Market Size by End Users
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC App Localization Service Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method
6.3 APAC App Localization Service Market Size by End Users
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe App Localization Service by Countries
7.2 Europe App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method
7.3 Europe App Localization Service Market Size by End Users
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa App Localization Service by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method
8.3 Middle East & Africa App Localization Service Market Size by End Users
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global App Localization Service Market Forecast
10.1 Global App Localization Service Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global App Localization Service Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global App Localization Service Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global App Localization Service Forecast by Service Method
10.8 Global App Localization Service Forecast by End Users
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Lilt
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.1.3 Lilt App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Lilt News
11.2 Day Translations
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.2.3 Day Translations App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Day Translations News
11.3 One Hour Translation
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.3.3 One Hour Translation App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 One Hour Translation News
11.4 AMPLEXOR International
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.4.3 AMPLEXOR International App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 AMPLEXOR International News
11.5 Translated
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.5.3 Translated App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Translated News
11.6 Level Up Translation
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.6.3 Level Up Translation App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Level Up Translation News
11.7 applingua
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.7.3 applingua App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 applingua News
11.8 Acclaro
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.8.3 Acclaro App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Acclaro News
11.9 Argos Multilingual
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.9.3 Argos Multilingual App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Argos Multilingual News
11.10 allcorrect group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 App Localization Service Product Offered
11.10.3 allcorrect group App Localization Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 allcorrect group News
11.11 LocalizeDirect
11.12 Smartling
11.13 Tyler Technologies
11.14 Gengo
11.15 inWhatLanguage
11.16 Interpro Translation Solutions
11.17 Verbatim Solutions
11.18 LanguageLine Solutions
11.19 Global Intermix
11.20 Tethras
11.21 Wordbank Denver
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables
Table 1. Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global App Localization Service Market Size in 2020, by Scenario
Table 2. COVID-19: Measures to be Undertaken by App Localization Service Companies
Table 3. Research Methodology
Table 4. Data Source
Table 5. App Localization Service Market Size CAGR by Region 2015-2025 ($ Millions)
Table 6. Major Players of Online Service
Table 7. Major Players of Offline Service
Table 8. App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method (2014-2019) ($ Millions)
Table 9. Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Service Method (2015-2020)
Table 10. Global App Localization Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 11. Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by End Users (2015-2020)
Table 12. Global App Localization Service Revenue by Players (2018-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 13. Global App Localization Service Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
Table 14. Global App Localization Service Key Players Head office and Products Offered
Table 15. App Localization Service Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
Table 16. New Products and Potential Entrants
Table 17. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
Table 18. Global App Localization Service Market Size by Regions 2015-2020 ($ Millions)
Table 19. Global App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Regions 2015-2020
Table 20. Americas App Localization Service Market Size by Countries (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 21. Americas App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Countries (2015-2020)
Table 22. Americas App Localization Service Market Size by Service Method (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 23. Americas App Localization Service Market Size Market Share by Service Method (2015-2020)
Table 24. Americas App Localization Service Market Size by End Users (2015-2020) ($ Millions)
Table 25. Americas App Localization Service Market Size Market
….….Continued
