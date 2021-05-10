According to this study, over the next five years the Ambulatory Surgery Center market will register a 5.0%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 101990 million by 2025, from $ 83970 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ambulatory Surgery Center business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ambulatory Surgery Center market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Ambulatory Surgery Center, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Ambulatory Surgery Center market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Ambulatory Surgery Center companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Single-specialty Centers

Multi-specialty Centers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ophthalmology

Pain Management

Gastroenterology

Orthopedics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Terveystalo Healthcare

Heidelberg

THC

Eifelhoehen-Klinik

HCA Healthcare

EMC

Institut Jules Bordet

Bambino Gesù

L’Institut Curie

Royal Berkshire

Schonklinik

Maurizio Bufalini

Le CHU de Toulouse

Asklepios

Northway

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ambulatory Surgery Center consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Ambulatory Surgery Center market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ambulatory Surgery Center manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ambulatory Surgery Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ambulatory Surgery Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Ambulatory Surgery Center Segment by Type

2.2.1 Single-specialty Centers

2.2.2 Multi-specialty Centers

2.3 Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Ambulatory Surgery Center Segment by Application

2.4.1 Ophthalmology

2.4.2 Pain Management

2.4.3 Gastroenterology

2.4.4 Orthopedics

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Ambulatory Surgery Center Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

….. continued

