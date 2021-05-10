COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of AI-assisted Diagnosis market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AI-assisted Diagnosis, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AI-assisted Diagnosis market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AI-assisted Diagnosis companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Software

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Chatbots

Oncology

Pathology

Rare Diseases Diagnosis

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Remedy Health

InformAI

Subtle Medical

Microsoft

Google

IBM

BioSymetrics

Intel

Sensely

Quid

Visual Medicine

Tuma Shenwei

Infervision

SaliencyAI

Huawei

Binah.ai

YITU Tech

Huiying Medical Technology

Owkin

Wanliyun Medical Information Technology

AliHealth

PingAn Health

BioMind

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global AI-assisted Diagnosis market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of AI-assisted Diagnosis market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AI-assisted Diagnosis players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AI-assisted Diagnosis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of AI-assisted Diagnosis submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the AI-assisted Diagnosis?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 AI-assisted Diagnosis Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software

2.3 AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 AI-assisted Diagnosis Segment by Application

2.4.1 Chatbots

2.4.2 Oncology

2.4.3 Pathology

2.4.4 Rare Diseases Diagnosis

2.4.5 Others

2.5 AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis by Players

3.1 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global AI-assisted Diagnosis Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 AI-assisted Diagnosis by Regions

4.1 AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-assisted Diagnosis by Countries

7.2 Europe AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe AI-assisted Diagnosis Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

….continued

