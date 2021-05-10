COVID-19, the disease it causes, surfaced in late 2019, and now had become a full-blown crisis worldwide. Over fifty key countries had declared a national emergency to combat coronavirus. With cases spreading, and the epicentre of the outbreak shifting to Europe, North America, India and Latin America, life in these regions has been upended the way it had been in Asia earlier in the developing crisis. As the coronavirus pandemic has worsened, the entertainment industry has been upended along with most every other facet of life. As experts work toward a better understanding, the world shudders in fear of the unknown, a worry that has rocked global financial markets, leading to daily volatility in the U.S. stock markets.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Cloud -Based

On-Premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Financial

Healthcare

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Microsoft

Cisco

Juniper Networks

Blue Hexagon

Huawei Technologies

KEYLOK

CloudStats

Mellanox Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

1.7 What is the Impact of Covid-19 Outbreak On the Advanced Threat Protection (ATP)?

1.7.1 Optimistic Scenario: COVID-19 Is Contained by May or June, with Normalcy Returning to Global Operations Through the End of Q2.

1.7.2 Conservative Scenario: COVID-19 Remains Prevalent, with Continued Impacts Lasting Into Q4.

1.7.3 Estimated Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Epidemic on the Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size in 2020, by Scenario

1.7.4 Corporate Strategy the Manufacturers Should Be Thinking About Right Now

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud -Based

2.3 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Segment by Application

2.4.1 Financial

2.4.2 Healthcare

2.4.3 Government

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) by Players

3.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) by Regions

4.1 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) by Countries

7.2 Europe Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Forecast

10.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.1.3 Microsoft Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Microsoft News

11.2 Cisco

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.2.3 Cisco Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Cisco News

11.3 Juniper Networks

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.3.3 Juniper Networks Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Juniper Networks News

11.4 Blue Hexagon

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.4.3 Blue Hexagon Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Blue Hexagon News

11.5 Huawei Technologies

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.5.3 Huawei Technologies Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Huawei Technologies News

11.6 KEYLOK

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.6.3 KEYLOK Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 KEYLOK News

11.7 CloudStats

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.7.3 CloudStats Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 CloudStats News

11.8 Mellanox Technologies

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Product Offered

11.8.3 Mellanox Technologies Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Mellanox Technologies News

12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables

