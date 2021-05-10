This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of A2P SMS & cPaaS market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the A2P SMS & cPaaS value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

TWW (Sinch)

Tyntec

Zenvia

Twilio

Plivo

Nexmo (Vonage)

Infobip

Wavy

SAP Mobile Services

Pontaltech

TXTImpact

Cheapest Texting

Clickatell

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of A2P SMS & cPaaS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global A2P SMS & cPaaS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the A2P SMS & cPaaS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of A2P SMS & cPaaS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 A2P SMS & cPaaS Segment by Type

2.2.1 CRM

2.2.2 CRM

2.2.3 Pushed Content

2.2.4 Interactive

2.2.5 Others

2.3 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 A2P SMS & cPaaS Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Entertainment

2.4.3 Tourism

2.4.4 Retail

2.4.5 Marketing

2.4.6 Healthcare

2.4.7 Media

2.4.8 Others

2.5 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS by Players

3.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global A2P SMS & cPaaS Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 A2P SMS & cPaaS by Regions

4.1 A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas A2P SMS & cPaaS Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

….continued

