This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of A2P SMS & cPaaS market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the A2P SMS & cPaaS value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
CRM
Promotions
Pushed Content
Interactive
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
BFSI
Entertainment
Tourism
Retail
Marketing
Healthcare
Media
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
TWW (Sinch)
Tyntec
Zenvia
Twilio
Plivo
Nexmo (Vonage)
Infobip
Wavy
SAP Mobile Services
Pontaltech
TXTImpact
Cheapest Texting
Clickatell
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global A2P SMS & cPaaS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of A2P SMS & cPaaS market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global A2P SMS & cPaaS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the A2P SMS & cPaaS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of A2P SMS & cPaaS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
2.2.2 CRM
