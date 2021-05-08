1) Title 1:
Global Smart Manufacturing market Overview,size,share and Trends 2021- 2026
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Smart Manufacturing market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Manufacturing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Smart Manufacturing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Smart Manufacturing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Manufacturing IT
Automation Control System
Instrumentation & Field Devices
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Chemicals & Materials
Healthcare
Industrial Equipment
Electronics
Oil & Gas
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
Global Smart Manufacturing Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Smart Manufacturing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Smart Manufacturing Segment by Type
2.2.1 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution
2.2.2 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution
2.3 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Smart Manufacturing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Smart Manufacturing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Smart Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
