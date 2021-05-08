According to this study, over the next five years the SLAM Technology market will register a 57.2%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 843.7 million by 2025, from $ 138.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in SLAM Technology business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SLAM Technology market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the SLAM Technology, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the SLAM Technology market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by SLAM Technology companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Visual SLAM

Laser SLAM

The eye is the main source of human access to outside information. Visual SLAM also has similar features, it can obtain massive, redundant texture information from the environment, with superior scene recognition capabilities. The early visual SLAM was based on the filtering theory, and its nonlinear error model and huge computational complexity became its practical obstacles. In recent years, with the sparse nonlinear optimization theory (Bundle Adjustment) and the advancement of camera technology and computing performance, real-time running visual SLAM is no longer a dream.

Laser SLAM uses 2D or 3D laser radar (also called single or multi-line laser radar), 2D laser radar is generally used for indoor robots (such as sweeping robots), and 3D laser radar is generally used in the field of unmanned driving. The emergence and popularity of lidar makes measurement faster and more accurate, and information is more abundant. The object information collected by the laser radar presents a series of scattered points with accurate angle and distance information, which is called a point cloud. Generally, the laser SLAM system calculates the distance and attitude of the relative motion of the lidar by matching and comparing two point clouds at different times, thus completing the positioning of the robot itself.

Table of Content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 SLAM Technology Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 SLAM Technology Segment by Type

2.2.1 Visual SLAM

2.3 SLAM Technology Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 SLAM Technology Segment by Application

2.4.1 Robot

2.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

2.4.3 Augmented Reality (AR)

2.4.4 Autonomous Vehicles

2.5 SLAM Technology Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global SLAM Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

