According to this study, over the next five years the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market will register a 25.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 5300.3 million by 2025, from $ 2128.3 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Regulatory Technology (RegTech) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Regulatory Technology (RegTech), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Regulatory Technology (RegTech) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Regulatory Technology (RegTech) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Risk Management
Identity Management & Control
Compliance
Regulatory Reporting
Transaction Monitoring
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Segment by Type
2.2.1 Visual SLAM
2.2.2 Visual SLAM
2.3 Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Segment by Application
2.4.1 Robot
2.4.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
2.4.3 Augmented Reality (AR)
2.4.4 Autonomous Vehicles
2.5 Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Regulatory Technology (RegTech)Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
