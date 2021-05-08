In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in POS Hardware business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of POS Hardware market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the POS Hardware, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the POS Hardware market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by POS Hardware companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Wired

Wireless

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Delivery Payments

Taxi Pay

Utilities Pay

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

VeriFone Systems

CASIO

Honeywell

First Data

Fujitsu

Data Logic

NCR

Intermec

Motorola Solutions

Ingenico

PAX Technology

Xinguodu Technology

Newland Group

Summit POS

GuestLogix

DIGITAL DINING

Sunyard

VISIONTEK

NEC Corporation

Landi

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global POS Hardware consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of POS Hardware market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global POS Hardware manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the POS Hardware with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of POS Hardware submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of content :

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global POS Hardware Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 POS Hardware Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 POS Hardware Segment by Type

2.2.1 Wired

2.2.2 Wireless

2.3 POS Hardware Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global POS Hardware Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global POS Hardware Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global POS Hardware Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 POS Hardware Segment by Application

2.4.1 Delivery Payments

2.4.2 Taxi Pay

2.4.3 Utilities Pay

2.4.4 Other

2.5 POS Hardware Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global POS Hardware Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global POS Hardware Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global POS Hardware Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global POS Hardware by Company

3.1 Global POS Hardware Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global POS Hardware Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global POS Hardware Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global POS Hardware Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global POS Hardware Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global POS Hardware Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global POS Hardware Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global POS Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global POS Hardware Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players POS Hardware Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 POS Hardware by Regions

4.1 POS Hardware by Regions

4.2 Americas POS Hardware Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC POS Hardware Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe POS Hardware Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa POS Hardware Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas POS Hardware Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas POS Hardware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas POS Hardware Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas POS Hardware Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas POS Hardware Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC POS Hardware Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC POS Hardware Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC POS Hardware Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC POS Hardware Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC POS Hardware Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe POS Hardware by Countries

7.1.1 Europe POS Hardware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe POS Hardware Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe POS Hardware Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe POS Hardware Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa POS Hardware by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa POS Hardware Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa POS Hardware Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa POS Hardware Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa POS Hardware Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 POS Hardware Distributors

10.3 POS Hardware Customer

….continued

