This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiography Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing & Eddy-current Testing

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Aircraft Industry

Defense

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

Table of Contents

Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Segment by Type

2.2.1 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

2.2.2 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

2.3 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace & Defense Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

