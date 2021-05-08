This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Neo and Challenger Bank market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Neo and Challenger Bank, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Neo and Challenger Bank market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Neo and Challenger Bank companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Neobanks

Challenger Banks

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Personal Consumers

Business Organizations

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Contents

Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Neo and Challenger Bank Segment by Type

Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

2.2.2 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

2.3 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Neo and Challenger Bank Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

