This study considers the Manufacturing Predictive Analytics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Hardware

Other Services

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Aerospace

Building Construction

Chemical

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Table of Content :

Global Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution

2.3 Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Large Enterprises

2.4.2 SMEs

2.5 Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Plastic Manufacturing Predictive Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

