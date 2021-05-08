This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Data Backup and Recovery Software market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Data Backup and Recovery Software, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Data Backup and Recovery Software market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Data Backup and Recovery Software companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Data Backup and Recovery Software is used mainly in the type of on-premises, which had market share of over 83% in 2018, and cloud-based type had the rest share.
But cloud-based type is estimated to grow in a higher rate of over 18% than 7.2% of on-premises in 2019-2025.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Enterprise
Personal
Data Backup and Recovery Software has been applied in enterprise field, which has accounted for over 90% market share from 2014 by now.And the market size of enterprise and personal field would increase in almost the same rate of over 9% in the near future from 2019 to 2025.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content :
Table of Contents
Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Data Backup and Recovery Software Segment by Type
2.2.1 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution
2.2.2 Direct Procurement Spend Analysis Solution
2.3 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Data Backup and Recovery Software Segment by Application
2.4.1 Large Enterprises
2.4.2 SMEs
2.5 Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Data Backup and Recovery Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
