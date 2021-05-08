In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Contactless Payment Terminals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Contactless Payment Terminals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Contactless Payment Terminals, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Contactless Payment Terminals market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Contactless Payment Terminals companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Infrared

Near field communication

Bluetooth

Radio-frequency identification

Carrier-based mobile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Transport

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Wirecard AG

iZettle AB

On Track Innovations Ltd

Clover Network Inc

Ingenico Group

ShopKeep

Castles Technology

Chip & PIN Solutions Ltd

PoyntCo

Heartland Payment Systems Inc

internalDrive

Verifone

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Contactless Payment Terminals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Contactless Payment Terminals market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Contactless Payment Terminals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Contactless Payment Terminals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Contactless Payment Terminals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Contactless Payment Terminals Segment by Type

2.2.1 Infrared

2.2.2 Near field communication

2.2.3 Bluetooth

2.2.4 Radio-frequency identification

2.2.5 Carrier-based mobile

2.3 Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Contactless Payment Terminals Segment by Application

2.4.1 Healthcare

2.4.2 BFSI

2.4.3 Retail

2.4.4 Transport

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals by Company

3.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Contactless Payment Terminals Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Contactless Payment Terminals Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Contactless Payment Terminals by Regions

4.1 Contactless Payment Terminals by Regions

4.2 Americas Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Contactless Payment Terminals Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Contactless Payment Terminals Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Contactless Payment Terminals Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

….continued

