In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Commercial Robotics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Commercial Robotics market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Commercial Robotics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Commercial Robotics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Commercial Robotics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Field Robotics

Autonomous Guided Robots

Medical Robots

Drones

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Security

Forestry

Agriculture

Marine

Rescue

Defense

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Omron Adept Technologies Inc

Honda Motor

3D Robotics Inc

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

iRobot Corporation

KUKA AG

Accuray Inc

Amazon Robotics LLC

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Commercial Robotics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Commercial Robotics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Commercial Robotics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Commercial Robotics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Commercial Robotics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Commercial Robotics Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Commercial Robotics Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Commercial Robotics Segment by Type

2.2.1 Field Robotics

2.2.2 Autonomous Guided Robots

2.2.3 Medical Robots

2.2.4 Drones

2.3 Commercial Robotics Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Commercial Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Commercial Robotics Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Commercial Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Commercial Robotics Segment by Application

2.4.1 Security

2.4.2 Forestry

2.4.3 Agriculture

2.4.4 Marine

2.4.5 Rescue

2.4.6 Defense

2.5 Commercial Robotics Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Commercial Robotics Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Commercial Robotics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Commercial Robotics Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Commercial Robotics by Company

3.1 Global Commercial Robotics Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Commercial Robotics Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Commercial Robotics Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Commercial Robotics Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Commercial Robotics Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Commercial Robotics Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Commercial Robotics Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Commercial Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Commercial Robotics Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Commercial Robotics Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Commercial Robotics by Regions

4.1 Commercial Robotics by Regions

4.2 Americas Commercial Robotics Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Commercial Robotics Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Commercial Robotics Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Commercial Robotics Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Commercial Robotics Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Commercial Robotics Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Commercial Robotics Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Commercial Robotics Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Commercial Robotics Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

….continued

