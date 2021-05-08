In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Abrasive Wheels & Discs business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Abrasive Wheels & Discs market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Abrasive Wheels & Discs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Abrasive Wheels & Discs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Abrasive Wheels & Discs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

1-3 Inches

3-6 Inches

Above 6 Inches

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Bonded

Coated

Non-woven

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

3M

Mirka

DEWALT

Benchmark Abrasives

Black Hawk

Shark

Makita

Bosch

Metabo

Hot Max

Saint-Gobain

Sungold Abrasives

POWERTEC

Tool Guy Republic

PORTER-CABLE

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Abrasive Wheels & Discs consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Abrasive Wheels & Discs market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Abrasive Wheels & Discs manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Abrasive Wheels & Discs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Abrasive Wheels & Discs submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Abrasive Wheels & Discs Segment by Type

2.2.1 1-3 Inches

2.2.2 3-6 Inches

2.2.3 Above 6 Inches

2.3 Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Abrasive Wheels & Discs Segment by Application

2.4.1 Bonded

2.4.2 Coated

2.4.3 Non-woven

2.5 Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs by Company

3.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Abrasive Wheels & Discs Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Abrasive Wheels & Discs Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Abrasive Wheels & Discs by Regions

4.1 Abrasive Wheels & Discs by Regions

4.2 Americas Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Abrasive Wheels & Discs Consumption by Countries

….continued

