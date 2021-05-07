Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Studio Monitor Headphones Market ” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Studio monitors are amplifier in speaker specially designed for professional sound production applications, such as recording studios, film making, television studios, and another project. Monitor, headphones are designed in such a way that the sound producer should be able to listen exactly how everything sounds to alter or adjust the sound, depending on what the artist needs. Studio headphones are classified into three design types such as closed‑back, open‑back, and semi-open. Each type has an entirely different listening experience. Development of the global music industry and increased expenditure on music gadgets and devices have positively impacted the global market.

Major Competitive Players : – Beats by Dr. Dre, AKG. Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, Denon, Koss, Pioneer, Sennheiser, Shure, Sony, Ultrasone, and Yamaha

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis

The global outbreak of COVID-19 is posing significant challenges to the world economy and business. As the impact of COVID-19 worsens, the global studio monitoring headphone is anticipated to have negative impact. A key reason for the negative effect is the extension of the lockdown the across globe. The demand in e-commerce and other online marketing channel has a massive drop due to the unavailability of service in pandemic situations.

Top impacting factors: market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in professionalism of infotainment devices, rapid technological advancements, rise in need for the music industry, adverse impact on hearing ability, increase in need for convenience are the significant factors that impact the development of the global studio monitor headphone market. The global market of studio monitor headphones has seen an upswing in innovation during the last few years. The introduction of technologies such as improved auto-frequency and wireless & Bluetooth technology has revolutionized the growing market.

The global studio monitor headphones trends are as follows:

New product launches to flourish the market

The global studio monitor headphones are highly competitive and innovative in terms of clarity of sound produced, accurate stereo field playback, and cost of the product. The market is characterized by the presence of international and regional players, which are strengthening their advertisement and promotional events on social media platform.

Manufactures focusing on launch new products in the existing market have come up with the excellence of business strategies and new features. V-MODA recently launched a new product in the market, the headphones have been certified as hi-res by the Japanese Audio Society. Creating sounds up to 40 kHz, the headphones feature 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets, CCAW voice coils, and fine-tuning by Roland engineers. With a closed-back design to provide noise cancelation, the headphone will also enable single-ear monitoring and studio recording with an adjustable headband.

Surge in the usage of studio monitor headphones in the global music industry

Development of the music industry and surge in application of studio monitor headphones contribute toward the market growth.