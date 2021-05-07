This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Weight Training Machines market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Weight Training Machines, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Weight Training Machines market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Weight Training Machines companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Weight-Stack Machines

Plate-Loaded Machines

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Cybex International, Inc

Nautilus (Core Health & Fitness)

Brunswick Corporation

Keiser Corporation

Precor (Amer Sports)

Promaxima

Icon Health & Fitness

Technogym

BH Fitness

Johnson Health Tech

SportsArt

Drax, Inc.

Hoist Fitness

Atlantis inc.

Shuhua

Sorinex Exercise Equipment

Qingdao Impulse

Panatta

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Weight Training Machines consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Weight Training Machines market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Weight Training Machines manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Weight Training Machines with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Weight Training Machines submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

TABLE OF CONTENT:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Weight Training Machines Consumption 2015-2025

2.1.2 Weight Training Machines Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Weight Training Machines Segment by Type

2.2.1 Weight-Stack Machines

2.2.2 Plate-Loaded Machines

2.2.3 Others

2.3 Weight Training Machines Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Weight Training Machines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Weight Training Machines Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.3 Global Weight Training Machines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Weight Training Machines Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Weight Training Machines Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Weight Training Machines Consumption Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Weight Training Machines Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.5.3 Global Weight Training Machines Sale Price by Type (2015-2020)

3 Global Weight Training Machines by Company

3.1 Global Weight Training Machines Sales Market Share by Company

3.1.1 Global Weight Training Machines Sales by Company (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Weight Training Machines Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Weight Training Machines Revenue Market Share by Company

3.2.1 Global Weight Training Machines Revenue by Company (2018-2020)

3.2.2 Global Weight Training Machines Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2020)

3.3 Global Weight Training Machines Sale Price by Company

3.4 Global Weight Training Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Type by Company

3.4.1 Global Weight Training Machines Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Company

3.4.2 Players Weight Training Machines Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Weight Training Machines by Regions

4.1 Weight Training Machines by Regions

4.2 Americas Weight Training Machines Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Weight Training Machines Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Weight Training Machines Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Weight Training Machines Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Weight Training Machines Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Weight Training Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Americas Weight Training Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

5.2 Americas Weight Training Machines Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Weight Training Machines Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

5.8 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Weight Training Machines Consumption by Regions

6.1.1 APAC Weight Training Machines Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

6.1.2 APAC Weight Training Machines Value by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 APAC Weight Training Machines Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Weight Training Machines Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Weight Training Machines by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Weight Training Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Europe Weight Training Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Weight Training Machines Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Weight Training Machines Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Weight Training Machines by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Weight Training Machines Consumption by Countries (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Weight Training Machines Value by Countries (2015-2020)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Weight Training Machines Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Weight Training Machines Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Channels

10.1.2 Indirect Channels

10.2 Weight Training Machines Distributors

10.3 Weight Training Machines Customer

11 Global Weight Training Machines Market Forecast

11.1 Global Weight Training Machines Consumption Forecast (2021-2025)

11.2 Global Weight Training Machines Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Weight Training Machines Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.2 Global Weight Training Machines Value Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast byRegions

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Weight Training Machines Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Weight Training Machines Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Cybex International, Inc

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.1.3 Cybex International, Inc Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Cybex International, Inc Latest Developments

12.2 Nautilus (Core Health & Fitness)

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.2.3 Nautilus (Core Health & Fitness) Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Nautilus (Core Health & Fitness) Latest Developments

12.3 Brunswick Corporation

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.3.3 Brunswick Corporation Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Brunswick Corporation Latest Developments

12.4 Keiser Corporation

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.4.3 Keiser Corporation Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Keiser Corporation Latest Developments

12.5 Precor (Amer Sports)

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.5.3 Precor (Amer Sports) Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Precor (Amer Sports) Latest Developments

12.6 Promaxima

12.6.1 Company Information

12.6.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.6.3 Promaxima Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Promaxima Latest Developments

12.7 Icon Health & Fitness

12.7.1 Company Information

12.7.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.7.3 Icon Health & Fitness Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 Icon Health & Fitness Latest Developments

12.8 Technogym

12.8.1 Company Information

12.8.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.8.3 Technogym Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Technogym Latest Developments

12.9 BH Fitness

12.9.1 Company Information

12.9.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.9.3 BH Fitness Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 BH Fitness Latest Developments

12.10 Johnson Health Tech

12.10.1 Company Information

12.10.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.10.3 Johnson Health Tech Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 Johnson Health Tech Latest Developments

12.11 SportsArt

12.11.1 Company Information

12.11.2 Weight Training Machines Product Offered

12.11.3 SportsArt Weight Training Machines Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.11.4 Main Business Overview

12.11.5 SportsArt Latest Developments

