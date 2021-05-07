This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vessel Traffic Management market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vessel Traffic Management, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vessel Traffic Management market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vessel Traffic Management companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

INS

NAS

TOS

Other

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Port Management

Coastal Management

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies

Transas

Leonardo

Saab

Thales Group

Tokyo Keiki

Indra Sistemas

Kelvin Hughes

Rolta India

Signalis

Vissim

Terma

Frequentis

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Vessel Traffic Management market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Vessel Traffic Management market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vessel Traffic Management players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vessel Traffic Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Vessel Traffic Management submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Vessel Traffic Management Segment by Type

2.2.1 INS

2.2.2 INS

2.2.3 TOS

2.2.4 Other

2.3 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Vessel Traffic Management Segment by Application

2.4.1 Port Management

2.4.2 Coastal Management

2.4.3 Other

2.5 Vessel Traffic Management Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Vessel Traffic Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

